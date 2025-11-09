Lebanese Parliament Speaker: Normalization With Israel Is ‘Out of the Question’

By The Media Line Staff

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has ruled out any possibility of normalization with Israel.

In remarks published Saturday, Berri said any future indirect negotiations must involve Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France and the United Nations. He added that civilian specialists could be included if technical issues arise, recalling the use of geological and mapping experts during the 2000 process that defined the Blue Line separating Lebanon from Israeli-held territory.

Berri added neither “threats” nor Israeli strikes would alter Lebanon’s opposition to normalization, describing the issue as non-negotiable.

His comments come nearly a year after the start of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, which took effect on Nov. 27, 2024. Although the truce remains formally in place, Israel has continued limited operations in Lebanon, saying they are intended to counter Hezbollah activity. Israeli forces are still deployed at several strategic locations along the border.

Hezbollah on Thursday insisted that it is entitled to “a legitimate right to resist Israeli occupation.” The statement, according to a source close to Hezbollah, was intended a response to US and Egypt’s requests that the group engage in direct negotiations with Israel.

An open letter from Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire rather than allowing itself to be “drawn into political negotiations with the Zionist enemy.”