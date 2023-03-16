Donate
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Warns of Catastrophic Repercussions Without a President
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser in Estonia, Feb. 21, 2018. (Estonian Foreign Ministry/Creative Commons)
The Media Line Staff
03/16/2023

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday warned about the dire consequences of the absence of a president in the country following the collapse of the local currency. Berri emphasized that Lebanon needs to elect a new president and form a new cabinet capable of implementing structural reforms to put the country on the path to recovery.

The country has been experiencing a political vacuum since November 1, 2021, when the term of former President Michel Aoun ended, and the Lebanese parliament failed to elect a new president due to a lack of consensus among different political parties.

Berri stressed that electing a president was crucial in paving the way for recovery and that Lebanon had all the required elements to recover from its crises. He called for sincere intentions and awareness that Lebanon was too small to be divided, and said the only approach to address all issues was through dialogue and consensus.

The collapse of the local currency to 100,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar has worsened the already deteriorating financial, economic, and living conditions in the country.

