Lebanese PM Calls for Full Israeli Withdrawal as Pullback Begins

Israeli forces began withdrawing Tuesday from parts of the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah under a US-brokered framework agreement, as the Lebanese prime minister renewed calls for a complete Israeli withdrawal.

The withdrawal allowed the Lebanese army to begin deploying in the area, marking the first implementation of the agreement’s “pilot areas” arrangement, which is intended to facilitate Israeli withdrawals and expand the Lebanese state’s authority.

During a visit to Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the start of the withdrawal as “a national moment with significant political and moral dimensions.” He said Beirut would continue “all political and diplomatic efforts” to secure a full Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory.

Salam said the government had begun mobilizing resources to support residents returning to southern Lebanon. He said Lebanese army and security personnel were deployed to protect civilians, while authorities work to reopen roads, remove rubble, restore basic services, reconnect water, electricity and telecommunications, and provide temporary housing during the transition.

The Lebanese army later reported that Israeli forces opened fire toward its troops. The Israel Defense Forces said its soldiers fired “warning shots.”

Separately, Aoun met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday and declared Lebanon’s intention to cease hostilities with Israel and disarm Hezbollah.

President Trump described Lebanon as “a very mistreated country” that had been “hit hard” for decades.

Asked whether he would meet with Hezbollah leaders, the US president said he would not rule out the possibility.

“I would speak to Hezbollah. I speak to everybody. I’ll speak to people that a lot of people think I shouldn’t be speaking to, and things work out,” President Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office. “If the president wanted me to speak to Hezbollah, I would,” he added.

Hezbollah, however, has rejected disarmament and opposes Lebanese negotiations with the United States.

President Trump also announced on Truth Social that he had directed his administration to allow the restoration of direct commercial air service between the United States and Lebanon, ending a suspension in place for more than 40 years.

In the post, Trump said Aoun “has done a remarkable job working to transform his country” and expressed hope that other nations would restore direct air service to “this beautiful land.”