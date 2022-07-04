The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Lebanese PM Criticizes Hizbullah For Gas Field Drone Incident
A ship operated by the London-based Energean company brings a new drilling platform to what Israel says are waters of the Mediterranean sea which are part of Israel’s economic zone, not disputed water as Lebanon claims. (Twitter)
News Updates
Hizbullah
Drone

Lebanese PM Criticizes Hizbullah For Gas Field Drone Incident

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2022

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Nijab Mikati criticized Hizbullah for launching three drones toward Israel’s Karish offshore gas field, calling it an unnecessary risk. His comments on Monday come two days after Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah. The Karish gas field lies in disputed territorial waters between Israel and Lebanon.

“Lebanon believes that any actions outside the state’s framework and diplomatic context while negotiations are taking place is unacceptable and exposes it to unnecessary risks,” Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib said, citing Mikati’s statement. 

Hizbullah said in a statement that the drones did their job. “On Saturday afternoon, three unarmed drones were launched toward the disputed Karish field for reconnaissance missions. The mission was accomplished,” according to the statement.

Israel and Lebanon have been holding indirect, US-mediated negotiations to settle their contested maritime borders.

Negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to determine their maritime borders commenced in October 2020, when the two sides held indirect U.S.-mediated talks in southern Lebanon. After the drone incident, according to Lebanese media outlets, US mediator Amos Hochstein called Lebanese officials to condemn the action and warn that it could lead to the end of the negotiations.

