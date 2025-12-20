Lebanese PM: First Phase of Hezbollah Disarmament to Finish ‘in a Few Days’ 

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday announced that the first phase of the confiscation of weapons south of the Litani River would be completed “in a few days.” The effort is intended to fulfill the terms of the US-supported ceasefire that took effect in November 2024 and demanded a full disarmament of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

Even after the ceasefire began, conflicts on the border between Lebanon and Israel continued, with Israel’s military stating it would take action “as necessary” as long as Hezbollah kept rearming and threatening Israel. As a result, Israel has launched frequent airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure, despite the truce.

The Trump administration has set a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on Friday, saying he hoped ongoing talks about the conflict would produce a durable framework. He told reporters, “We are hopeful that talks between Lebanese authorities and Israelis will create outlines and a way forward that prevents further conflict.”

Ending the conflict at the border between Israel and Lebanon was the topic of two meetings late last week—one on Friday in An-Naqoura and one in Paris on Thursday. In An-Naqoura, Israeli and Lebanese representatives met face-to-face for only the second time in decades. With the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and US participation, the discussions focused on how to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

On Thursday in Paris, French, Saudi, and US officials met with Lebanon’s army chief to lay out a longer-term strategy for stabilizing the situation. The session focused on strengthening Lebanon’s state security institutions and advancing a roadmap to reduce Hezbollah’s armed role, providing the broader political and security context meant to sustain calm beyond the immediate crisis on the border.