Lebanese Pound Falls to New Record Low Against Dollar
The Media Line Staff
02/15/2023

The Lebanese pound fell to a new low on Wednesday, reaching 77,000 pounds to the dollar, a day after it had plummeted to 68,000 pounds per dollar. The pound was 53,700 to the dollar at the end of last month. It has lost more than 95% of its value since the start of the country’s economic crisis in 2019.

In recent days, supermarkets have stopped putting price tags on food items because of the constantly rising prices. Meanwhile, dozens of taxi drivers on Wednesday blocked the road in front of the interior ministry in Beirut to protest their falling income as gas prices continue to skyrocket.

In Tripoli on Wednesday, gunmen fired in the air to force stores to close, and demonstrators flooded the streets in Beirut and rural areas, blocking roads to protest their poor living conditions caused by the economic crisis. In addition, gas stations stopped selling gasoline due to the instability of the exchange rate.

Lebanon is currently in one of the worst economic crises globally in centuries, according to the World Bank. The International Monetary Fund has offered Lebanon billions of dollars in aid to put the country on a path to economic recovery, on condition that it implements painful austerity measures and reforms.

