Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese Pound Hits Record Low Black-Market Exchange Rate Against US Dollar
News Updates
Lebanese pound
political crisis
economic crisis

Lebanese Pound Hits Record Low Black-Market Exchange Rate Against US Dollar

The Media Line Staff
09/20/2022

The Lebanese pound on Monday dropped to a historic low against the US dollar on the parallel, or black, market. Elnashra news reported that $1 could buy 39,000 Lebanese pounds. This is 6.6% lower than the previous record exchange rate of 36,600 pounds to the dollar, reached on September 13. Mounir Younes, an economist and former editor-in-chief of the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas newspaper, said the currency’s collapse was a consequence of the country’s unprecedented economic morass, the political crisis that has delayed the formation of a new cabinet, and fears that the presidential race following the end of incumbent President Michel Aoun’s term in office, will likewise be deadlocked. Aoun himself cannot be a candidate due to a constitutionally mandated term limit. Younes also pointed to a specific cause for the increased demand for dollars: an upcoming rise in the customs dollar rate, which has spurred Lebanese merchants to increase their imports before the higher rate comes into effect. “This is why the demand for US dollar increased, which led to a further collapse of the Lebanese pound,” he said.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.