Lebanese Prime Minister Says He Lifted Immunity For Beirut Port Blast

Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, said that he has signed a bill that lifts immunity on “everyone” who may have any responsibility for last year’s Beirut port explosion, that left more than 200 people dead and some 6,000 people injured. The Aug. 4, 2020 explosion also devastated the capital and left some 300,000 people homeless.

Mikati said on Wednesday in an interview on Sky News Arabia that those responsible for the explosion, which was caused by a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port in unsafe conditions, should be held accountable. He said that Lebanon’s constitution calls for senior government officials to be tried in front of a special tribunal.

The investigation has stalled since investigation Judge Tarek Bitar was accused of bias by three former cabinet ministers, who have called for his removal.