Lebanon Accuses Iran of Interference and IRGC Violations in Filing to UN Security Council 

Lebanon submitted documentation to the United Nations Security Council accusing Iran of violating international law and interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its support for Hezbollah.

The submission focused on alleged violations of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and accused Tehran of “direct and blatant interference” in Lebanese affairs in defiance of decisions made by Beirut.

Lebanon accused Iran of drawing it into a “devastating war” with Israel through its backing of Hezbollah, leading to thousands of casualties, large-scale displacement, and severe damage to infrastructure. Officials also cited what they described as “illegal acts” by the IRGC, including announcements of joint operations with Hezbollah without approval from the Lebanese state.

Earlier this year, the Lebanese government banned Hezbollah’s military activities, a decision the group has refused to implement, the submission said.

Beirut additionally accused Iran of disregarding an order to expel Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani after he was declared persona non grata over statements Lebanese authorities considered as interference in domestic affairs. Lebanese authorities said Tehran had not coordinated the entry or transfer of individuals Iran identified as “diplomats.”

Lebanon’s foreign ministry clarified that the submission was prepared in response to letters Tehran had sent to the Security Council rather than as a unilateral complaint. The ministry said the documents nonetheless detailed what Lebanon described as serious violations.

The move reflected growing strain in relations between Beirut and Tehran as Lebanese officials seek greater state control over national security decisions and armed activity inside the country.