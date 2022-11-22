Donate
Lebanon Observes 79th Independence Day
The Media Line Staff
11/22/2022

Lebanon observed its Independence Day on Tuesday, marking 79 years since the end of French control over the country. The country eschewed its annual military parade due to the country’s uncertain political situation, Arab News reported.  Ministers in the current caretaker government on Monday laid wreaths on the tombs of the leaders of the independence movement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement congratulated Lebanon on its national day. “The Lebanese people are renowned for their rich and dynamic culture, and we recognize the resilience they have exhibited the past 79 years in confronting a series of critical challenges. The United States will continue to stand with the Lebanese people in our shared ambition for a better future,” Blinken said.

