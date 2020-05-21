Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. (Elias Zaghrini/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Hassan Diab
Lebanon
food
coronavirus
COVID-19
Middle East

Lebanon PM Warns of Major Food Crisis

The Media Line Staff
05/21/2020

Lebanon’s prime minister has warned of a major food crisis due to the country’s financial instability, which has been amplified due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a Washington Post op-ed, Hassan Diab called on the United States and the European Union to set up an emergency fund to help Middle Eastern states avoid severe food shortages. Otherwise, he wrote, “starvation may spark a new migration flow to Europe and further destabilize the region.” Lebanon was already in dire financial straits prior to the pandemic, with the local currency having lost half of its value since October. Inflation and unemployment in the nation continue to soar, and the government in March defaulted on its sovereign debt obligations. According to Diab, the price of imported food, which accounts for 50% of Lebanon’s total supply, has more than doubled since the beginning of 2020. “A few weeks ago, Lebanon witnessed its first ‘hunger protests.’ Many Lebanese have already stopped buying meat, fruits and vegetables, and may soon find it difficult to afford even bread,” he wrote. He added that lockdowns imposed over COVID-19 had “dramatically worsened the economic [situation] and profoundly disrupted the food supply chain.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.