Lebanon Regains Voting Rights in UN After Paying Dues

Lebanon has regained its right to vote in the United Nations General Assembly after settling its financial obligations in the UN’s operational budget for 2022 and 2023. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced the country’s restoration of voting rights in a statement released on Tuesday.

The UN secretary-general had circulated a letter in January notifying that Lebanon, South Sudan, and Venezuela had lost their voting rights in the General Assembly due to their failure to pay their dues to the UN’s operating budget. The UN Charter mandates that members who have arrears equal to or exceeding their contributions for the previous two years lose their voting rights in the General Assembly.