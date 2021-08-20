Lebanon Says US OKs Deal to Import Electricity Through Syria

The United States will assist Lebanon with obtaining electricity, approving a deal to import Jordanian electricity and Egyptian natural gas through Syria, according to reports citing the Lebanese presidency.

The deal would see electricity generated in Jordan via natural gas imports from Egypt which would be transferred to Syria and then to Lebanon. Some natural gas also would be sent to Lebanon.

Lebanon is in negotiations with the World Bank to pay for the gas, Reuters reported.

US approval for the deal is believed to have been required due to the US Caesar Act, which imposes sanctions on countries and companies doing business with the Assad regime in Syria, The New Arab reported.

Lebanon has been facing severe fuel shortages due to the country’s financial crisis, which has made it impossible to pay to import gas and oil.