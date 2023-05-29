Donate
Lebanon Steps Up Fire Prevention Measures Ahead of Dry Season
Lebanon Steps Up Fire Prevention Measures Ahead of Dry Season

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2023

Lebanon’s Environment Ministry announced Sunday that it had initiated a national campaign to prevent forest fires. Global data revealed that March was the second warmest on record, escalating fire risks, which peak starting in late June for a period of 17 weeks. The drive was announced by the country’s caretaker environment minister, Nasser Yassin, during an event at the Tannourine Cedar Forest Nature Reserve in northern Lebanon. As the country braces for the peak fire season, the ministry is advocating local initiatives and community involvement in safeguarding Lebanon’s natural reserves and protected areas. Concurrently, the National Fire Prevention Week, set to start on June 5, was announced to further the cause. Yassin also expressed the ministry’s commitment to forming local teams to battle fires, in collaboration with international organizations, donor agencies, and the private sector.

