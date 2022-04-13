The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Lebanon to Fund $15 Million Credit Line to Grain Importers to Alleviate Bread Shortage
Preparing bread in a bakery in Cairo, Egypt on April 16, 2021. (Fadel Dawod/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
bread
Lebanon
import

Lebanon to Fund $15 Million Credit Line to Grain Importers to Alleviate Bread Shortage

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2022

Lebanon will distribute $15 million to prevent more bread shortages, but the solution is only temporary, Reuters reported, citing the country’s Economy Minister Amin Salam. The money will be used to fund a credit line of $15.3 million to grain importers in order to prop up the subsidized product. Salam said the credit will give the government a two-to-three-week breathing space during which time it will need to open a second credit line.

Meanwhile, the government is working on a $150 million agreement with the World Bank to improve food security. Lebanon is heavily reliant on food imports and pays for them in dollars. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value since 2019.

The bread shortage has increased due to the war in Ukraine; Ukraine provides Lebanon with much of its wheat supply.

