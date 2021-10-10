Lebanon Without Electricity After 2 Main Power Plants Shut Down

Much of Lebanon is without electricity after the country’s two main power plants were forced to shut down. The Deir Ammar and Zahrani power plants, which supply about 40% of the country’s electricity, shut down due to a shortage of diesel fuel in the country.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has seen the value of the Lebanese pound fall by about 90%, has left it unable to import needed goods, including fuel.

Many in Lebanon rely on diesel generators to produce their own power, Reuters reported. This is because private citizens have been receiving only a few hours a day of electricity for the last several months, according to reports.

State-run producer Electricite du Liban (EDL) said it is expecting two fuel shipments over the next month and is negotiating with other suppliers.