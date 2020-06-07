Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s Aoun Calls for Unity after Saturday Night of Sectarian Unrest
News Updates
Lebanon
anti-government protests
Corruption
financial ineptitude
Hizbullah
sectarian clashes

Lebanon’s Aoun Calls for Unity after Saturday Night of Sectarian Unrest

The Media Line Staff
06/07/2020

Lebanese President Michel Aoun issued a call for national unity on Sunday following a night of clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of the Shi’ite Hizbullah movement. “Our strength remains in our national unity,” Aoun said, according to a Twitter post by his office. “What happened last night is a warning bell. We must put our political disputes aside and work quickly together to revive our country from the depth of the successive crises.” The violence, during which gunfire could occasionally be heard, took place around central Beirut after people exploited a relaxation of coronavirus shutdowns to resume protests over government corruption and financial ineptitude, drawing a police response of tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets. The violence spiked in the evening when Hizbullah supporters appeared and began attacking the protesters. The anti-government demonstrations have lately featured calls for the disarmament of Hizbullah, the only one of the country’s militias that was allowed to retain its weapons after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. The Iran-backed Shi’ite group maintains a militant stance against Israel and has played a central role in aiding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to face down anti-government rebels.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.