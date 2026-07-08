Lebanon’s Aoun Says Upcoming Washington Visit Aims To Halt Conflict with Israel 

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Wednesday that his upcoming visit to Washington is intended to advance efforts to end the conflict between Lebanon and Israel through negotiations, expressing hope that talks with President Donald Trump will produce a lasting solution.

“I expect that my upcoming visit to Washington and my meeting with US President Donald Trump will bring positive outcomes for Lebanon … to find a permanent solution to the cycle of wars and Israeli attacks on our country,” Aoun said in a statement issued by the presidency.

Aoun said the planned negotiations are aimed at halting Israeli military operations in Lebanon and ultimately ending what he described as the “Israeli occupation.” He added that a majority of the Lebanese people support pursuing negotiations.

US officials announced Tuesday that Aoun will visit the White House on July 21. The trip will mark his first official visit to Washington since taking office.

The announcement comes as diplomatic contacts between Israel and Lebanon continue.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Tuesday that the next round of negotiations between the two countries is expected to take place in Rome next week.

The previous round of talks was held in Washington in late June. Those discussions concluded with a framework agreement intended to strengthen the ceasefire and reduce tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.