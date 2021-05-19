Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s Caretaker FM Comments Foment Tension With Gulf States
Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe. (Lebanon Information Ministry)
News Updates
Lebanon
Gulf States
Islamic State

Lebanon’s Caretaker FM Comments Foment Tension With Gulf States

The Media Line Staff
05/19/2021

Lebanon’s caretaker government came under fire after its foreign minister in a television interview suggested that Gulf states had supported the rise of the Islamic State.

Charbel Wehbe made the comments on Monday in an interview with Alhurra, a United States-based public Arabic-language satellite TV channel.  “Those countries of love, friendship and fraternity, they brought us Islamic State,” he said during the interview.

In the wake of the interview, several Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned their ambassadors from Lebanon for reprimand. The Gulf Cooperation Council called for a public apology.

Whebe has submitted a request to Lebanese President Michel Aoun to step down “in light of the recent developments and the circumstances that accompanied the interview I gave to a television station,” Alarabiya News reported on Wednesday, citing a tweet by the Lebanese presidency.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.