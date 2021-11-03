Lebanon’s ‘Daily Star’ Lays Off Staff, Ceases Updating Website

Lebanon’s English-language newspaper The Daily Star has laid off its whole staff, closing due to financial pressures.

The newspaper stopped publishing its print edition early last year and stopped updating its website on October 13. The newspaper said in a message to its readers on its website: “We regret to inform our readers that due to circumstances beyond our control, we have temporarily suspended updating our website. We thank you for your understanding.” The last day of work for the staff, who reportedly were routinely paid late, was October 31.

The newspaper is co-owned by the family of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. It was founded in 1952 by Lebanese journalist Kamel Mrowa.

The newspaper closed for more than a decade during the 1975-1990 civil war and reopened in 1996.