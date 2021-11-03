Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s ‘Daily Star’ Lays Off Staff, Ceases Updating Website
News Updates
Daily Star
Lebanon
layoffs

Lebanon’s ‘Daily Star’ Lays Off Staff, Ceases Updating Website

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2021

Lebanon’s English-language newspaper The Daily Star has laid off its whole staff, closing due to financial pressures.

The newspaper stopped publishing its print edition early last year and stopped updating its website on October 13. The newspaper said in a message to its readers on its website: “We regret to inform our readers that due to circumstances beyond our control, we have temporarily suspended updating our website. We thank you for your understanding.”  The last day of work for the staff, who reportedly were routinely paid late, was October 31.

The newspaper is co-owned by the family of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. It was founded in 1952 by Lebanese journalist Kamel Mrowa.

The newspaper closed for more than a decade during the 1975-1990 civil war and reopened in 1996.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.