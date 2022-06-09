The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s Health Minister Urges Citizens Not To Abandon COVID-19 Measures
News Updates
COVID-19
coronavirus
Lebanon
Health Ministry
Firas Abiad
Vaccination

Lebanon’s Health Minister Urges Citizens Not To Abandon COVID-19 Measures

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2022

Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Abiad on Wednesday encouraged residents to take protective measures against the spread of the COVID-19 virus after the World Health Organization warned that new waves of the pandemic were expected. Abiad said Lebanon’s vaccination rate stood at only 45% and that the Eastern Mediterranean country was about to receive foreign tourists and expats from countries that have seen a resurgence in cases, according to a statement by the Health Ministry. “Precautionary measures in Lebanon have become nearly nonexistent, which must not be the case,” the minister warned. He called on unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated and encouraged all residents to adopt social distancing measures, handwashing, and wearing a mask, especially in public institutions, gatherings, restaurants, and enclosed places. Lebanon on Wednesday registered 111 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 1,100,007.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.