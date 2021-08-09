Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Says Country’s Army Should Stop Hizbullah Rockets
Israeli military planes carry out a retaliatory bombing attack near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba on Aug. 6, 2021, after Hizbullah fired 19 rockets from Lebanon's territorry into northern Israel. (Mahmoud Zayat/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Hizbullah
Lebanon
rocket attacks

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Says Country’s Army Should Stop Hizbullah Rockets

The Media Line Staff
08/09/2021

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi during his homily at Sunday Mass called on the Lebanese army to take control of the country’s south, which is under the thumb of Hizbullah, and to “prevent the launching of missiles from Lebanese territory, not for the sake of Israel’s safety, but rather for the safety of Lebanon.”

“We want to end the military logic and war and adopt the logic of peace and the interest of Lebanon and all the Lebanese,” Rahi said, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

The cleric said that the Maronites “condemn the periodic Israeli violations against southern Lebanon, and the violation of Security Council Resolution No. 1701, as well as the heated tension in the border areas of residential villages and their surroundings,” and that “it is true that Lebanon has not signed peace with Israel, but it is also true that Lebanon has not decided war with it, and is officially committed to the 1949 truce,” He added: “We do not want to involve Lebanon in military operations that provoke devastating Israeli reactions.”

Hizbullah took responsibility for 19 rockets fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, leading to retaliatory airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces.

Rahi previously has criticized Hizbullah’s control of southern Lebanon and has called on Hizbullah and the Lebanese army to refrain from entering into any regional wars and instead focus on the country’s problems and needs.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.