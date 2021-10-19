Lebanon’s Parliament Approves March Elections

Lebanon’s parliament on Tuesday approved the holding of legislative elections on March 27, 2022. Reuters first reported the parliament’s confirmation, which moves up the date of the elections by six weeks. Moving the election up, in part, means that the elections will not be held during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when religious Muslims fast during the day.

The announcement comes less than one month after Najib Mikati assumed office as the country’s new prime minister, nearly a year after the resignation of the last prime minister, Hassan Diab, in the wake of the Beirut Port explosion and a crippling financial crisis that has left half of the country’s population in poverty. Mikati previously served twice as Lebanon’s prime minister: first in a caretaker government for three months in 2005, and then from April 2011 until February 2014. After the March election, Mikati and his cabinet will act in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is approved and forms a new government.