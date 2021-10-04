Americans need to understand the Middle East
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at a joint press conference in Whitehall, Jan. 16, 2012. (Cabinet Office/Creative Commons)
News Updates

Left-Wing Israeli Lawmakers Meet With PA President Mahmoud Abbas

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2021

Left-wing Israeli lawmakers met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. The members of the Meretz party, which is part of the current coalition government, met with Abbas to discuss ways to keep the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict alive, according to reports.

The delegation included Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Isawi Frej, as well as Meretz faction head Michal Rozin. Abbas said during the meeting that he was ready to meet all members of the government coalition, which later was publicly rejected by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid previously have rejected such a meeting.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas in the West Bank in August.

