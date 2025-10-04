‘Let’s Stop Zionism’: 2 Million Italians Strike Over Gaza Flotilla Detention 

More than two million people rallied across Italy on Friday in over 100 cities during a one-day general strike protesting Israel’s detention of activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s perceived alignment with Jerusalem and Washington.

The demonstrations, organized by Italy’s largest union, the Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL), disrupted public transport, closed schools, and briefly shut down parts of highways, ports, and even airports. In Rome, organizers claimed 300,000 people marched, while police estimated about 80,000. Tens of thousands more filled the streets of Milan, Turin, Genoa, and Naples, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans, with some holding signs that said in Italian, “Let’s stop Zionism with the resistance.”

The strike followed Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla earlier this week. Israeli naval forces stopped the small convoy after organizers refused to transfer their limited cargo of humanitarian aid through Israeli or international channels. Critics of Israel accused it of blocking essential aid to Gaza, while Israeli officials said the flotilla had links to Hamas and posed security risks.

Prime Minister Meloni condemned the strike as “dangerous and irresponsible,” accusing the unions of exploiting the situation for political gain. “I still believe this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people,” she told reporters. “On the other hand, it will cause a lot of problems for the Italian people.” Meloni’s critics, including Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, argued that Italy should “break this blockade of humanitarian aid” and recognize a Palestinian state.

While the protests were largely peaceful, scuffles broke out in Milan, Turin, and Naples, where some demonstrators threw bottles at police. Officers responded with smoke bombs to disperse crowds blocking major roads. In Pisa, protesters breached the airport runway, forcing a temporary shutdown.

Italy’s foreign ministry confirmed that four Italian parliamentarians detained in the flotilla had been released and were returning to Rome. Despite widespread calls for a tougher stance toward Israel, Meloni has maintained her support for the US-backed approach to the conflict and warned that “revolutions and long weekends don’t go well together.”