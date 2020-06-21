Donate
A police officer secures the site of Saturday’s fatal stabbing attack in Reading, west of London. The incident has since been deemed a terror attack. (Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)
Libyan Asylum-seeker Said Held in British ‘Terror Attack’

The Media Line Staff
06/21/2020

Police in Redding, a commuter town about 40 miles west of London, say they are now treating a Saturday evening stabbing incident that left three people dead in a municipal park as a terror attack. The attacker was identified in a media report as a 25-year-old Libyan asylum seeker. Police say he is in custody. An eyewitness told the Associated Press that a “lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10 [sitting on the park grounds], trying to stab them. He stabbed three of them severely in the neck and under the arms.” An additional three people were wounded. The stabbing attack took place several hours after a Black Lives Matter protest wrapped up in the same park, although investigators believe there was no connection. The official terrorism threat level for Britain remained at “substantial,” the third of five levels. The meaning is that a terror attack is likely.

