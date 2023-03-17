Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Libyan Military Says It Found Missing Uranium
News Updates
Libya
Uranium

Libyan Military Says It Found Missing Uranium

The Media Line Staff
03/17/2023

Libya’s military said late Thursday they found 2.5 tons of natural uranium that the International Atomic Energy Agency said was missing from a previously declared site in southern Libya. The 10 drums containing the uranium ore, known as yellowcake, were found near Libya’s border with Chad, General Khaled al-Mahjoub, a commander of the Libyan National Army, said on his Facebook page, which noted that the containers of uranium had been recovered “barely five kilometers (three miles)” from where they had been stored in the Sabha area of southern Libya, a previously declared nuclear site.

The location is routinely monitored by the IAEA through commercial satellite imagery and other open-source information. The IAEA has said that the area is difficult for its inspectors to reach, and an on-site inspection scheduled for 2022 had been postponed because of violence in the region.

The stockpile was originally part of dictator Moammar Gadhafi’s secret weapons program, with estimates suggesting that it totaled approximately 1,000 metric tons of yellowcake uranium. While enriched uranium was removed from Libya in 2009, the yellowcake was left behind, and approximately 6,400 barrels of it were said to have been stored at Sabha by the UN in 2013. Sabha has grown increasingly lawless since the 2011 Arab Spring and is largely under the control of the Libyan National Army, led by General Khalifa Haftar.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.