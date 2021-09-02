Libya’s General Elections Could Be Postponed, FM Warns

Libya’s general elections, set to be held in December, could be postponed if the country’s parliament fails to ratify an electoral law in a timely fashion, the foreign minister said.

Earlier this week, United Nations ambassador to Libya Jan Kubis said that Libya must soon finalize a legal framework for the elections if it wants the poll to be held on time.

“We are still waiting to see if Parliament will approve the electoral law… This could block or postpone the election,” Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush said Tuesday. Elections are currently scheduled for December 24.

She said there would be a “consultative meeting” of neighboring countries and other interested parties in late September or early October, during which the security of the elections would be discussed.