"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Libya’s Parliament Approves Interim Government
Libya's new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, center, gathers with citizens after the voting in Sirte, Libya on March 10, 2021, during with the House of Representatives gave a vote of confidence to new government. (Prime Ministry of Libya / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Libya
Libya’s Parliament Approves Interim Government

The Media Line Staff
03/10/2021

Libya’s parliament approved an interim government, seen as an opportunity to pull the country out of a decade of conflict.

The parliament approved the interim government on Wednesday by a vote of 132 to 2. The approval clears the way for December 24 elections in Libya, part of a peace plan sponsored by the United Nations. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was selected in February UN-sponsored talks as the interim prime minister.

Libya has been divided since 2015 between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the government of military leader Khalifa Hafta’s House of Representatives in Tobruk. A cease-fire between the two sides has been holding since October. Libya has been roiled by conflict since the ousting of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

