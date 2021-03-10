Libya’s Parliament Approves Interim Government

Libya’s parliament approved an interim government, seen as an opportunity to pull the country out of a decade of conflict.

The parliament approved the interim government on Wednesday by a vote of 132 to 2. The approval clears the way for December 24 elections in Libya, part of a peace plan sponsored by the United Nations. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was selected in February UN-sponsored talks as the interim prime minister.

Libya has been divided since 2015 between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the government of military leader Khalifa Hafta’s House of Representatives in Tobruk. A cease-fire between the two sides has been holding since October. Libya has been roiled by conflict since the ousting of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.