Donate
Light Theme
Log In
People gather in Tripoli’s Martyr’s Square on June 5 to celebrate the retreat by forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. (Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Libya
Libyan National Army
Khalifa Haftar
Government of National Accord
retreat
offensive

Libya’s Struggling LNA Claims to Blunt Government Advance into Sirte

The Media Line Staff
06/11/2020

The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar claims to have halted an advance into Sirte, a coastal city between Tripoli and Benghazi, by forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The LNA has been in an eastward retreat for the past few weeks since being forced from positions they occupied around Tripoli as part of an offensive launched in April 2019. The GNA’s move on Sirte is part of a concerted effort to dislodge Haftar’s troops in the mid-coastal region. “This isn’t a battle for cities like Tripoli or Sirte. It is a fight for Libya, for freedom and democracy,” the Doha-based Al Jazeera news channel quoted Abdelmenaam al-Draa, a military spokesman, as saying. “We will continue east until we liberate all of Libya from the war criminal Haftar.” With fighting still taking place, a United Nations mission in Libya says both sides are using it as a mediator as part of indirect, video-conference-based talks on a cease-fire. Haftar is backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while the GNA has been bolstered primarily by Turkey.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.