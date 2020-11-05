Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Likud Figures: Netanyahu Loses if Trump Loses
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (left) congratulates US President Donald Trump after the latter unveils his Middle East peace plan at the White House on January 28. (Shealah Craighead/White House)
News Updates
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Likud
close relationship
suffer
Middle East
Democrats

Likud Figures: Netanyahu Loses if Trump Loses

The Media Line Staff
11/05/2020

An Israeli news outlet is citing “senior Likud officials” as worrying that party leader and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu could suffer if US President Donald Trump loses the White House. “Now they will tell Netanyahu: Your friend is gone, against all odds, so you will go too,” the Hebrew-language news site Zman Yisrael quoted one party official as saying. During the past four years, Netanyahu is seen as having developed particularly close ties to Trump – perhaps too close – at the expense of good relations with Democrats. The news site quoted someone it identified as a Likud lawmaker as adding: “We took a hit. Nicky Haley will not be there for us anymore.” The deputy was referring to Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, who was seen as being a major defender of Israel in the world body. In Israel, Netanyahu is under siege for refusing to step down during his corruption trial and for the way his government has been handling the coronavirus pandemic. It is also no secret that some in the Likud have been unhappy with his leadership and are preparing for the “day after” the longtime party leader leaves the political scene.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.