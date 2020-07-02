Donate
Israel Katz (Adi Cohen Zedek/Wikimedia Commons)
Israel
Budget
one-year
two-year
Likud
Blue and White
Israel Katz
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yair Lapid

Likud Finance Minister Threatens Elections as Budget Fight Escalates

The Media Line Staff
07/02/2020

Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz has warned that the country is headed for another general election if his Likud party’s coalition partner, Blue and White, does not agree to a one-year budget. Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz insists on passing a budget for the next two years, as was agreed upon by the two parties in their coalition pact. “If [Blue and White Justice Minister Avi] Nissenkorn doesn’t amend the law so that a one-year budget can be passed by August 28, we will go to an election,” Katz threatened on Thursday. The previous day, the Likud found a surprising ally in opposition leader Yair Lapid, Gantz’s former political partner. After a meeting with Katz, Lapid announced his support for a one-year budget, saying it would enable the government to address the current economic crisis and adapt as the situation requires. “This is not a political issue, but a financial one”, Lapid explained. Gantz’s camp fears that if a new round of budget negotiations is held in a year’s time, Likud Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will use the opportunity to dissolve the coalition and seek re-election before he is forced to relinquish the prime ministerial chair to Gantz under the rotation pact.

