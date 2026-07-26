Likud Tribunal Rejects Netanyahu Bid To Cancel Party Primaries

The Likud Tribunal has rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to cancel the party’s Aug. 17 primaries if Israel’s security situation deteriorates.

Netanyahu will be prevented from making the party’s internal vote contingent on security conditions, according to the decision. Instead, the tribunal said the primaries should be postponed or held electronically if circumstances make it impossible to conduct them as scheduled.

“The preferred course is the election of Likud candidates through primaries by all party members, or by all members in the districts for seats allocated to those districts,” the tribunal wrote.

Rejecting Netanyahu’s proposal, the tribunal said, “There is no place to open even the smallest door in advance to canceling the primaries. This is not the way of the Likud.” It added that Likud “is not a one-man party, and it will lose its vitality if it becomes one.”

The dispute comes as public campaign funding is set to begin reaching candidates this week, even though the primaries’ future remains uncertain.

Under a 2018 law, the state provides campaign financing to candidates competing in party primaries to help candidates with fewer financial resources, reduce the advantage of wealthy contenders and eliminate the need for lawmakers to seek loans from wealthy individuals.

Forty Likud lawmakers and ministers are expected to receive 380,000 shekels each in campaign funding beginning this week. Members of the Democrats party also received public financing for the primaries they held last week, although each lawmaker received 275,000 shekels because of the party’s smaller size.

If the Likud primaries are ultimately canceled, however, the campaign funds will not be returned to the state treasury, meaning tens of millions of shekels could be spent even if no vote is held.