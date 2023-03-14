Donate
Likud’s Edelstein Punished For Being No-Show For Knesset Votes
Yuli Edelstein (Maciej Gillert/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
03/14/2023

Veteran Likud party lawmaker Yuli Edelstein has been punished by his party for not appearing in the Knesset for the voting session on Monday night that included votes on the Knesset override clause and on legislation that would prevent the Supreme Court from suspending the prime minister for conflict of interest or from anything other than physical or mental incapacity. The bill passed on its first reading by a vote of 61-52.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly knew in advance that Edelstein would abstain from the vote. Edelstein, who previously served as speaker of the Knesset for Likud, announced in October 2021 that he would challenge Netanyahu for leadership of the party, but withdrew his candidacy ahead of the 2022 election, where he was placed 18th on the Likud candidates’ list.

Coalition whip Ofir Katz Edelstein informed Edelstein on Tuesday evening that he will be barred from filing private law bills and agenda items or to speak in the Knesset on behalf of Likud for the next three weeks of Knesset activity.

Earlier this month, Edelstein was one of two Likud politicians to sign on to a call for a non-partisan talks on a compromise on the judicial reform under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog.  During the party faction meeting on Monday, Edelstein called for negotiations with the opposition to arrive at a compromise on the judicial overhaul.

