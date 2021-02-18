Limit Families to 2 Children, Sisi Tells Egyptians

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on Egyptians to limit their families to two children. He said that the country needs to put out one trillion dollars to deal with the country’s growing population.

Sisi made the comments this week at the opening of a medical complex in Ismailia province, The New Arab reported. He has called for limiting the size of families frequently during his presidency. In 2019, the government opened the “Two is Enough” family planning campaign.

Egypt is the most populous Arab country, with a fertility rate of about 3.3 children per woman.