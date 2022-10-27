Donate
Lions’ Den Fighters Surrender to PA After Israeli Raids
A member of the Lions' Den armed group escorts injured men into a hospital after clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, early on Oct. 25, 2022. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
Lions' Den Fighters Surrender to PA After Israeli Raids

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2022

Four members of the armed Palestinian group Lions’ Den on Wednesday night surrendered to Palestinian Authority security forces, following several days of intense Israeli military activity in the northern West Bank aimed at stamping out the recently formed militia.

Among the four who surrendered to the PA was Mahmoud al-Bana, a senior commander of the Lions’ Den who was reportedly wounded during an Israel Defense Forces raid in Nablus the day before.

Reports also said that the four were to be placed in protective custody in Jericho Prison, which is operated by the PA.

Lions’ Den first appeared in the summer, as disparate fighters from the cities of Nablus and Jenin united in their opposition to Israeli raids and dissatisfaction with the PA leadership.

