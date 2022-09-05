The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Liz Truss Elected Conservative Party Chief, Will Succeed Boris Johnson as PM
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss holds a virtual meeting with Northern Ireland business leaders from her office at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in London, Jan. 11, 2022. (Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street)
News Updates
United Kingdom
prime minister
Liz Truss

Liz Truss Elected Conservative Party Chief, Will Succeed Boris Johnson as PM

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2022

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to take the reins as prime minister after defeating former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in their race for leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, the party’s 1922 Committee announced Monday. She will meet Queen Elizabeth II for the “kissing of hands” ceremony with the monarch on Tuesday. After the queen formally asks her to form a government, she will become the United Kingdom’s third female premier, following Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Truss, 47, was born in Oxford and graduated from the University of Oxford in 1996. While in university, she was active in the Liberal Democratic Party. After graduation, her politics turned to the right and she joined the Conservative Party. She worked for 10 years in the energy and telecommunications industries.

Truss was elected as a Conservative member of Parliament in 2010. She has served in a variety of government departments since 2012, including as international trade secretary and minister for women and equalities. In September 2021, she became foreign secretary in Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

Truss married Hugh O’Leary in 2000. They live in Greenwich, in southeast London, and have two daughters, Frances and Liberty.

