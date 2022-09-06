Liz Truss Officially Becomes UK Prime Minister
The newly elected leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has officially become the prime minister of the United Kingdom after Boris Johnson formally resigned the position and Queen Elizabeth II invited her to form a government in her name.
Prime Minister Truss was picked as Monday as leader of the largest political party in the UK and met with the queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, shortly after her predecessor departed the property.
This is the UK’s fourth prime minister since 2016.