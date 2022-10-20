Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Liz Truss Resigns as British Prime Minister After Just 44 Days
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing her resignation on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London, 44 days after she took office, Oct. 20, 2022. (Screenshot)
News Updates
Liz Truss
Britain
British Conservative Party
Downing Street

Liz Truss Resigns as British Prime Minister After Just 44 Days

The Media Line Staff
10/20/2022

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, just 44 days after taking office and following weeks of economic turmoil triggered by her Conservative government’s “mini-budget” of massive tax cuts and enormous spending.

” I recognize… I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said in a brief statement from outside 10 Downing Street. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

The Sept. 24 economic plan sent the markets into disarray, driving up inflation and mortgage prices, and triggering speculation that Truss would be departing not long after her predecessor Boris Johnson. Her Conservative Party has seen its popularity plummet, with polls showing that the opposition Labour Party would win a landslide victory should an election be held today.

Truss’ Chancellor of the Exchequer and longtime ally Kwasi Kwarteng left office almost a week ago, in the wake of the uproar over his economic plan. He was replaced by Tory stalwart and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who immediately reversed almost all of the mini-budget in an effort to calm the markets and restore some stability to a crumbling British economy.

His departure did not save Truss, however, who will stay on until her replacement is chosen by the end of next week.

It is unclear who will take over as Conservative leader and by default prime minister. The party is clearly reluctant to hold a monthslong leadership race similar to the one that saw her replace Johnson in the summer.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.