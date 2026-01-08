Long-Term Israeli Study Suggests ADHD Pathway Depends on Baby’s Sensitivity and Early Home Life

ADHD risk may depend not only on genes or birth factors, but on how a baby’s natural sensitivity interacts with the home they grow up in, according to a new Israeli study that followed children for 17 years.

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba tracked about 125 children from birth to adolescence, focusing in detail on 95 boys whose parents had varying levels of ADHD symptoms. The study, published in the journal Infant and Child Development, looked at three main pieces of the puzzle: a baby’s inborn temperament, parents’ ADHD symptoms, and how stimulating and supportive the home environment was in early childhood.

The scientists found that babies who were especially active and energetic in their first month of life were far more influenced by their surroundings. These high-energy infants, particularly when their parents also had many ADHD symptoms, reacted strongly—both for better and for worse—to the quality of the environment at home.

When these children grew up in homes rich in conversation, play, learning materials and emotional warmth at around age 4½, they later showed stronger thinking skills at age 7, such as attention, self-control and problem-solving. Those abilities, known as executive functions, were then linked to fewer ADHD symptoms later in childhood and adolescence. In less enriching homes, the same highly sensitive children tended to show weaker thinking skills and more ADHD-related difficulties.

Other early temperament traits, such as a tendency toward fear or distress or early soothing and attention abilities, did not have the same impact on how the environment shaped children’s development.

The results suggest that some children are not simply “at risk,” but are more responsive to whatever environment they experience—good or bad. The researchers say sensitivity seems to lie on a spectrum shaped by both a baby’s temperament and a family history of ADHD, rather than a simple split between sensitive and non-sensitive children.

The project was led by Profs. Andrea Berger and Judith G. Auerbach and Dr. Tzlil Einziger, together with additional colleagues, and was supported by the Israel Science Foundation. They say that identifying highly sensitive infants early could help target support to families, especially parents with ADHD, so that home environments can better protect children who are most affected by them.