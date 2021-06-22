Madame Tussauds to Open Museum in Dubai

The Madame Tussauds waxwork museum will open its first branch in Dubai. The tourist attraction is set to open later this year in Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, according to reports.

The venue will feature 60 iconic global celebrities, as well as 16 new wax statues of famous Middle East figures, such as Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Maya Diab.

The Dubai museum will include seven themed rooms — Leaders, Fashion, Film & Media, Bollywood, Sports and Music Party. It will be the 25th Madame Tussauds in the world.