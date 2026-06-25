Magen David Adom Honors Druze Paramedic on National Paramedic Day 

Magen David Adom (MDA) marked Israel’s National Paramedic Day on Thursday by honoring 20-year-old Druze paramedic Ghadir Saleh, whose path from aspiring international violinist to emergency medical responder has made her a prominent figure within the organization.

Saleh, from the northern Druze city of Maghar, now volunteers on Magen David Adom Mobile Intensive Care Units after completing the organization’s paramedic training program as part of her National Service.

Before entering emergency medicine, Saleh pursued music, playing the violin from the age of 9 and representing Israel on several international delegations. After graduating from high school, she taught violin to at-risk youth and children on the autism spectrum through the Ministry of Education.

She said her career plans changed after a doctor advised her to reduce the strain on her hands.

“I’ve been playing since I was nine years old. I represented Israel on several international delegations around the world, and I never imagined I would pursue anything other than music,” Saleh said.

A serious accident at age 16 also influenced her decision to become a paramedic.

“When I was injured in the accident, the people around me didn’t know how to help. They didn’t even know they should call 101, MDA’s emergency hotline. Throughout my recovery, which involved countless hospital visits and medical examinations, I kept thinking about how important it is to know what to do in situations like that,” she said.

Saleh said she later enrolled in MDA’s intensive paramedic course, describing it as demanding while also helping her develop professionally and personally.

Today, she serves on mobile intensive care units across Israel and said she has received strong encouragement from both her family and the Druze community.

“I want to help people and save lives. The Druze community is known for being traditional, but in the end, it doesn’t matter what religion I am or what religion my patient is. It’s about one person helping another,” she said.

Although she continues to play the violin, Saleh said emergency medicine has given her a new sense of purpose, adding that helping others and serving her country has become her greatest source of fulfillment.