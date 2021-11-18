Major Fire Burning in Jordan on Border With Israel Threatens Pipeline

A major fire that started in Jordan in the Dead Sea region is burning out of control and could cross in to Israel, putting a gas pipeline in danger. Jordanian and Israeli fire authorities are working together to fight the blaze that broke out on Thursday; four firefighting aircraft have been deployed to work to put out the fire. High winds amid hot and dry conditions are moving the fire toward Israel’s territory.

In addition to the gas pipeline, there also are landmines located in the path of the fire, which could explode if exposed to the fire.