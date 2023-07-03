Major Israeli Military Operation Targets ‘Terror Infrastructure’ in Jenin, West Bank

Israeli military forces initiated a significant operation targeting the refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday. The campaign aims to disrupt the city’s alleged status as a sanctuary for terrorists, according to a high-ranking Israeli official. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reported five deaths and 27 injuries from the strikes, with Israeli ground forces seen entering the city from multiple directions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) verified the operation, describing it as a widescale effort to combat terror. The offensive began with an airstrike against a joint operations center used by several armed groups. Subsequent drone strikes targeted wanted operatives and weapon storage sites. More than 10 airstrikes have been carried out since the start of the operation.

Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman, emphasized that the operation was against terrorist groups in Jenin, not the Palestinian Authority. Hagari classified the operation as a “brigade-level raid” but refrained from providing an official name.

As the operation continued, Israeli troops found multiple explosive devices and apprehended more than 20 suspects. An explosive manufacturing lab was located and destroyed. The IDF reported one soldier was lightly injured as of Monday morning. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commended the operation, writing on Twitter that “anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a heavy price.”

Earlier Monday morning, Palestinian gunmen opened fire toward the Israeli settlement of Avnei Hefetz, about 13 miles east of Netanya. A home was hit but no injuries were reported.