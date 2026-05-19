Major (Res.) Itamar Sapir Killed in Combat in Southern Lebanon

A reservist from the settlement of Eli, was killed during fighting in southern Lebanon after a terrorist opened fire at Israeli troops operating near a church compound in the Khouza area, the IDF announced Tuesday.

Major (res.) Itamar Sapir served as deputy company commander in Battalion 7008 of the 551st “Arrows of Fire” Brigade. He is survived by his wife, Roi, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Maayan.

According to the details released, Israeli forces had been operating outside the church compound in the Khouza area when the shooting took place. Sapir was killed in the attack. Following the incident, Israeli forces struck several infrastructure targets in the area and continued operations aimed at locating the assailant.

The Binyamin Regional Council announced Sapir’s death in a statement, saying: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death in battle in southern Lebanon of Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir, of blessed memory, son of Yehuda and Rivki Sapir, residents of Eli.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement mourning Sapir. “We received with great pain the news of the fall of Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir, a resident of Eli, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu described Sapir as “a courageous commander who fought bravely against Hezbollah terrorists in order to defend our northern border.” He added that Israel sends “deep condolences to his family and embraces them in this difficult hour.”

The city of Ariel also released a statement mourning Sapir’s death. Mayor Yair Chetboun and members of the city council said they were “pained, shocked and deeply mourning” the death of the resident, whom they described as “a hero of Israel.”

Municipal officials said Sapir had been studying electrical engineering at a university before he was killed. The city said he “sacrificed his life and fell in a heroic battle in southern Lebanon while fulfilling his duty in defense of the security of the State of Israel and its residents.”