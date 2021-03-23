Major UAE building company files for bankruptcy

Arabtech Holding, the building company behind impressive buildings in the United Arab Emirates, including the Burj Khalifa, has filed for bankruptcy,

The company filed its bankruptcy papers in a court in Dubai on Sunday, The New Arab reported.

Court experts will determine if the company can restructure, according to the report. Under UAE bankruptcy law, the company has 12 months to try to save the business.

Among the reasons citied for the company’s collapse are overambition and the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.