‘Make Their Lives Impossible’: Italian Communist Party Targets Israel’s Honorary Consul in Tuscany
Italian Communist Party targets Israel's honorary consul, Marco Carrai (screenshot X)

The Media Line Staff
08/01/2025

The Italian Communist Party ((n)PCI) has launched a campaign against Marco Carrai, Israel’s honorary consul in Tuscany, urging activists to boycott and disrupt his activities in Italy. 

In a statement, the (n)PCI described Carrai as a “war criminal” and encouraged supporters to expand the campaign beyond Florence, naming other pro-Israel figures and organizations as targets. The group called on activists to “make their lives impossible” and to report names through an anonymous contact form on its website. 

Carrai, a businessman and philanthropist, represents Israel in Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, and Lombardy. He is vice president of JSW Italy, president of Toscana Aeroporti, and head of the Meyer Children’s Hospital Foundation in Florence. The (n)PCI accused him of advancing Israel’s political and economic interests in Italy, citing his role as a liaison between the Israeli government and Italian institutions. 

The Media Line featured Carrai in an Interview Guarded and Threatened, Honorary Consul to Israel in Florence Says Facing ‘A War of Civilizations’ during which he said he had become a target of Italy’s far left due to his outspoken support for Israel and the Jewish community. “Every day in the last more or less six months, they asked me, in all the places in Florence, Carrai, go home,” he told The Media Line, noting that activists accused him of having “the blood of the Palestinian children” on his hands. 

Italy has seen a 400% rise in antisemitic incidents since October 7, including the stabbing of Genoa’s chief rabbi. Carrai now lives under military guard and has faced petitions demanding his resignation from the hospital foundation. Despite threats, he refuses to step back: “I don’t resign. … It is not a war of Marco, it is not a war of my family. It is a war of civilization. We cannot stay silent.” 

 

 

