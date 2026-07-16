Malaysia Orders Deportation of All Israelis as Authorities Investigate Foreign Tech Community

Malaysia will immediately deport any Israeli citizens found in the country, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday, as federal authorities investigate allegations that Israelis using dual citizenship were participating in a technology-focused community in Johor’s Forest City.

“We will not allow it,” Anwar told reporters. “If there are Israeli nationals, since we do not recognize Israel, they will be deported immediately.”

The investigation centers on Network School, a co-living community for startup founders and digital nomads established by former Coinbase executive Balaji Srinivasan. The project, located in the China-backed Forest City development across the Johor Strait from Singapore, came under scrutiny after an online promotional video drew widespread attention.

In the video, residents describe living on “a man-made island near Singapore,” while Srinivasan says, “We’re building Silicon Valley outside Silicon Valley.”

The promotion also generated criticism online. One social media user wrote: “Sounds like a cult, definitely operates like a cult, recruits like a cult.”

The Johor state government subsequently called for a federal investigation into both the commune’s activities and the nationalities of those taking part.

Malaysia’s Immigration Department later announced that it had inspected 266 foreign nationals from 40 countries at the site and found that all possessed valid travel documents. Officials said, however, that broader inquiries into the identities and activities of those involved remain ongoing.

Anwar also instructed authorities to examine the project’s business operations, including its premises licenses, accommodation arrangements and land use. He said any violations should be met with “firm action without compromise.”

Malaysia has no diplomatic relations with Israel and does not permit Israeli passport holders to enter the country without special government approval. Authorities acknowledged that people with dual citizenship may, in some cases, enter using a passport issued by another country.

Anwar said the government would not compromise on either national security or its political position on Israel. The prime minister has maintained a strongly pro-Palestinian stance and open ties with Hamas following the escalation of the conflict in Gaza.