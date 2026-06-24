Mamdani-Backed Candidates Sweep New York Democratic Primaries on Anti-Israel Platforms

Candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America scored a series of victories in Democratic congressional primaries Tuesday, defeating several establishment figures and advancing a slate of candidates who made criticism of Israel a central campaign issue.

Among the winners was Brad Lander, a Jewish progressive and outspoken critic of Israel, who defeated incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman. Lander has pledged to oppose U.S. military aid to what he described as the “apartheid state” of Israel.

Lander’s campaign received unintended publicity when a cafe in Brooklyn denied his opponent, incumbent Dan Goldman, service because of his Israel support.

Goldman, who was present in the cafe with his 7-year-old daughter, was given an unrequested refund and was targeted by a social media post that said “Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?”

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Poetica coffee shop for illegal discrimination after the post boasted of denying Goldman service.

In another closely watched contest, Darializa Chevalier, a doctoral student at Columbia University and anti-Israel activist, led veteran Rep. Adriano Espaillat by a margin of 49% to 46% in New York’s 13th Congressional District, covering upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx, with most votes counted.

Chevalier previously led a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University. She also attended a rally celebrating the October 7, 2023, terrorist onslaught in Israel the day after the attack, has written online that “Israel doesn’t exist,” and has expressed support for Palestinian activist Rasmea Odeh.

Mamdani also backed Claire Valdez, who defeated Reynoso by a margin of 56% to 36%. During the campaign, Valdez criticized her opponent for not describing Israel’s military campaign as a “genocide” soon enough. She began accusing Israel’s military of war crimes in October 2023, shortly after the Hamas invasion of Israel that killed 1,200 people, took 251 captives. The ground operation on October 27, 2023, only a few weeks after the massacre.

Valdez also accused Reynoso of receiving money from AIPAC, a claim that was later shown to be inaccurate.

The victories further strengthened Mamdani’s influence within New York Democratic politics and expanded the reach of candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America. All three candidates are considered strong favorites heading into the November general election in their heavily Democratic districts.

Elsewhere in New York politics, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli retained his position despite pressure from activists seeking divestment from Israel-related investments. In upstate New York, President Donald Trump secured a Republican primary victory with the nomination of businessman Anthony Constantino.