Mamdani Removes Antisemitism Definition on First Day in Office as NYC Mayor 

Shortly after his swearing-in as New York City mayor on Thursday, Zohran Mamdani revoked executive orders enacted by former Mayor Eric Adams toward the end of his term, several of which related to antisemitism and policy toward Israel.

The revocation of all executive orders since Sept. 26, 2024—when Adams was being investigated on corruption charges that were later dropped—was characterized by Mamdani as “a fresh start” for his administration.

Among them was the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which says that denying the Jewish people the right to self-determination is discriminatory. Mamdani, a fierce critic of Israel, has refused to recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

Adams’ order that opposed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in New York City was also canceled. Mamdani is a vocal supporter of BDS.

Also canceled was a probe into the New York Police Department’s method of dealing with protests outside places of worship, which Adams enacted following demonstrations in front of an East Side synagogue in November, where protesters yelled, “Death to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).”

However, Mamdani did not indicate he would shut down the Office to Combat Antisemitism, which Adams established last spring.

Many Jewish leaders have expressed dismay at Mamdani’s anti-Israel policies. However, Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told The New York Times that the revocation of the executive orders is “good news,” accusing his predecessor of trying to hamstring the first Muslim mayor with “last-ditch efforts” to influence city policy.

“Both of those orders appeared to be last-ditch attempts to suppress viewpoints that the mayor and his benefactors disagreed with, especially since one of them was issued just in the last few weeks,” she said.

“It is no surprise, and it is good news, that our new mayor has revoked them,” Lieberman added.